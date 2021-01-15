Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Trading Up 0.1%

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 13,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) by 103.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.63% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

