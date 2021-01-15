Nxt Hits Market Cap of $11.46 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and $1.05 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017351 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008141 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

