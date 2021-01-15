Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.64. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 134,663 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $196.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
