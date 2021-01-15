Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.64. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 134,663 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $196.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,112.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.