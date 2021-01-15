Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys Shares of 16,210 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.49. 2,855,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

