Oak Harvest Investment Services Invests $2 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,979,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,067. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

