Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 394,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 30,265,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,030,719. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

