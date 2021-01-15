Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes $1.11 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 348,036 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,620,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,934. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

