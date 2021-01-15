Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes $15.05 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,051,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,734,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 745.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,290,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $345.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,897. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.56 and a 200 day moving average of $316.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

