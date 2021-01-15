Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

