Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.66 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $65.46 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org . The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

