Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OAS. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.
Shares of OAS opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.87.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.
