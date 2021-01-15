Observer (OBSR) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Observer has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and $175,174.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00476491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.17 or 0.04119097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.