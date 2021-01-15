OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OERLF remained flat at $$10.40 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. OC Oerlikon has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

