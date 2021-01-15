Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Up 0.8%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.38 and last traded at $72.38. Approximately 32,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 20,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.94.

About Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

