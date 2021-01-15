Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.39. 24,559,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 26,198,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

