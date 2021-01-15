Ocean Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51.48 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $202.97 million and $51.48 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00057921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00443354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.36 or 0.04064462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012719 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016188 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.