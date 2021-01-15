Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $13.01. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 64,050 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OII. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 353.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 752,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 133.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 611,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 542,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,920,000 after buying an additional 464,225 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

