OceanEx Token (OCE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $114,935.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OceanEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00040535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00114060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251575 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,599.13 or 0.91168568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

OceanEx Token Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

OceanEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.