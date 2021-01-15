Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.86

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.86 and traded as high as $27.54. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 31,155 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. The firm has a market cap of $235.25 million, a P/E ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.04 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

