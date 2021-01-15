ODEM (ODE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $377.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. ODEM has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $377.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00055715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00431427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.96 or 0.04082261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ODEM

ODE is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.