ODUWA (OWC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,576.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.68 million and $14,576.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,022.72 or 1.00184076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002316 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

