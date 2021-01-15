Offshift Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $755,274.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003802 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,075.20 or 0.99724448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002370 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.