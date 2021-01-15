OG Fan Token (OG) Reaches Market Cap of $5.87 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One OG Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00012211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108763 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00238310 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057647 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

