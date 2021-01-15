OIN Finance Price Tops $0.0640 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $264,881.54 and approximately $249,098.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108763 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00238310 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057647 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.