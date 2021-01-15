OKB (OKB) Hits Market Cap of $367.74 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $6.13 or 0.00016797 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $367.74 million and $194.97 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00471210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.16 or 0.04070193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013142 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016701 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

