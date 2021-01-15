OKCash Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $12,253.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.32 or 1.00166246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000183 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,623,137 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars.

