Omni (OMNI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $628,215.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00009737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $628,215.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00393529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,140 coins and its circulating supply is 562,824 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

