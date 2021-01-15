OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMVKY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

