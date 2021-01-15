Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Achieves $499.53 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Ontology has a total market cap of $499.53 million and $210.62 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00019145 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00100129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001279 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008161 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

