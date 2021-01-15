Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Up 8.4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $67.55. 557,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 394,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

