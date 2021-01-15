Opacity (OPCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,993.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Opacity has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $29,993.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00113520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00064576 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00255218 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

