Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $998,740.10 and $457,733.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

