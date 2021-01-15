Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Opera during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth about $99,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRA opened at $9.30 on Friday. Opera has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.28 million. Opera had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

