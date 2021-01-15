Oppenheimer Comments on Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.80 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $52.03 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 212,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

