Oppenheimer Comments on OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 734,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,980. The stock has a market cap of $421.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 153.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

