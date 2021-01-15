Oppenheimer Increases Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $38.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $451.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $716,513. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,277,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after buying an additional 962,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $7,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.