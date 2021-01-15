Oppenheimer Weighs in on Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $718.11.

ISRG stock opened at $797.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $784.66 and a 200-day moving average of $714.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

