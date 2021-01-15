Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.16

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.16 and traded as low as $29.66. Optiva shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 760 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

About Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.