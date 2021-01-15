Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 163,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $182.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

