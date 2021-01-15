Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

ORCL traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $61.80. 132,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,789. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $799,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

