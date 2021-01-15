Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $75.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 132,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

