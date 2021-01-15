Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given a €12.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been given a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORA. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.42 ($15.78).

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €9.96 ($11.71) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.07 and its 200 day moving average is €9.91. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

