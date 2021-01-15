ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $9.21. ORBCOMM shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 70,391 shares traded.

ORBC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $650.65 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 594,614 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 62,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

