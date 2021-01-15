OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.72 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.43.

OGI stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.31. 3,737,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,865. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.72.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

