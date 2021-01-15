Ormeus Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,161.00 (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $1,161.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.35 or 0.00387981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

