Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Sells C$14,400.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,695,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,051,000.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 2,300 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$4,002.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 1,600 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total transaction of C$2,864.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$17,600.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 7,100 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$11,928.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$15,100.00.

OCO traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.85. 81,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.58 million and a PE ratio of 462.50. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$2.12.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

