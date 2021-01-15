Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Sells C$18,300.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,663,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,043,290.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 8,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$14,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 2,300 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$4,002.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 1,600 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$2,864.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$17,600.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 7,100 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$11,928.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$15,100.00.

OCO traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$1.85. The company had a trading volume of 81,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,361. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.58 million and a PE ratio of 467.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.12.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

