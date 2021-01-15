Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (CVE:EVM) Trading Up 2%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (CVE:EVM)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 79,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 65,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 65.11 and a quick ratio of 65.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.50 million and a PE ratio of -13.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47.

Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) Company Profile (CVE:EVM)

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.