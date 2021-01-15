Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,054. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

