Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI.L) (LON:OSI) Shares Gap Up to $22.20

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI.L) (LON:OSI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $24.50. Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI.L) shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 28,004 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of £4.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts; Privileged Process Automation, a solution that free up specialist skills and boost security by automating essential IT and business processes; and Privileged Endpoint Management, a solution to protect critical desktop applications by removing potentially risky local admin rights.

